What Google Maps? This New Navigation System Takes You Anywhere (Literally)

While Google’s making big efforts to bring Google Maps to every little corner of the world, both on and off the road, motorcycle owners looking for an adventure can now get a new device that’s specifically built to deal with rigorous weather and rough terrain.
The new zumo XT all-terrain GPS navigation comes with a glove-friendly display that’s rain-resistant and achieves military grade 810G drop test standards.
The device is specifically built for the adventure souls, so it comes with Garmin Adventurous Routing, which looks for thrilling and scenic routes, while providing not only the standard turn-by-turn street directions, but also preloaded topographic maps and 4x4 roads.
The system was developed from the very beginning to make it easier to plan trips, discover access routes and tracks, and Garmin allows owners to sync the zumo XT with a phone using the Garmin Drive app.
Of course, the system comes with Bluetooth hands-free calling, Wi-Fi for easy updates, internal storage for MP3 music files, and a battery that can last up to 6 hours per charge.
There are several safety features as well, like alerts for potential hazards, critical location sharing, interactive SOS, and automatic incident notifications for configured contacts.
“Garmin Explore 2 helps adventure seekers easily plan trips and later access routes, tracks, and waypoints across their electronic devices including the zkmo XT, a smartphone3 or a computer. In addition, riders can access stunning Birdseye Satellite Imagery with direct-to-device downloads that do not require a subscription,” Garmin explains.
The device also features a bunch of extras, such as live traffic and weather information, smart notifications when the smartphone is paired via the Smartphone Link app, and TripAdvisor integration to see ratings for hotels, restaurants, and attractions on your route.
The new zumo XT is already available from Garmin for $499.99 in the United States. A smaller model with a 4.3-inch display can be yours for $399.99.
The device is specifically built for the adventure souls, so it comes with Garmin Adventurous Routing, which looks for thrilling and scenic routes, while providing not only the standard turn-by-turn street directions, but also preloaded topographic maps and 4x4 roads.
The system was developed from the very beginning to make it easier to plan trips, discover access routes and tracks, and Garmin allows owners to sync the zumo XT with a phone using the Garmin Drive app.
Of course, the system comes with Bluetooth hands-free calling, Wi-Fi for easy updates, internal storage for MP3 music files, and a battery that can last up to 6 hours per charge.
There are several safety features as well, like alerts for potential hazards, critical location sharing, interactive SOS, and automatic incident notifications for configured contacts.
“Garmin Explore 2 helps adventure seekers easily plan trips and later access routes, tracks, and waypoints across their electronic devices including the zkmo XT, a smartphone3 or a computer. In addition, riders can access stunning Birdseye Satellite Imagery with direct-to-device downloads that do not require a subscription,” Garmin explains.
The device also features a bunch of extras, such as live traffic and weather information, smart notifications when the smartphone is paired via the Smartphone Link app, and TripAdvisor integration to see ratings for hotels, restaurants, and attractions on your route.
The new zumo XT is already available from Garmin for $499.99 in the United States. A smaller model with a 4.3-inch display can be yours for $399.99.