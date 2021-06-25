What Fireworks? Paint the Sky With "Electric LED Rockets"

As the Fourth of July is fast approaching, fireworks will be lighting up the sky in red, white, and blue across the U.S. And while they put a smile on our faces every year, fireworks aren't particularly environmentally friendly, as they release toxic gases that can last for days. Startup Rammaxx proposes an alternative that uses "electric LED rockets" to spark up our nights.
While regular fireworks are single-use and pretty harmful to the environment, Rammaxx's concept of an electric rapid ascent drone (RAD) is designed for multiple uses. And you might be thinking: "well, what's the deal? Drone shows aren't a new thing. Multiple countries have long been using them at shows and events." Well, these LED quadcopters are a bit different.
They can be used by pretty much everyone to draw shapes in the sky. Given the fact that they only have a flight time of two minutes, the drones have to move fast. Powerful motors, a streamlined hull, and navigation fins help the "rockets" climb up quickly.
Measuring around 3 oz (90g), they can get up in the air in no time, zipping at 80mph (150kph). If the weather is windy, the speed is reduced to 20mph (32kph). That's fast enough to create a beautiful spectacle in the night sky.
You can capture the shapes that you painted with the drone by using a long exposure time on your camera. After the two minutes are up, the quadcopter can be charged wirelessly on a launch pad and be ready to go after just 30 seconds.
Up to five launch pads can be connected for up to five rockets flying together to create light displays. To change the LED sequences and flight paths of the drones, the users would have to use a mobile app.
While the "electric LED rockets," as Ramaxx markets them, aren't launched yet, they do provide an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional fireworks, and they let you actively participate in creating the light display.
