What Does Leonardo DiCaprio Drive on a Casual Day? An Electric Car, Of Course

There’s one thing that you can’t take away from Leonardo DiCaprio – which is superyachts. But when it comes to casual driving, the Academy Award-winning actor does drive an electric car. It's a Polestar 2.
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most outspoken activists for climate change. His entire social media includes posts about protecting the environment, and he has participated in different summits, giving heartfelt speeches.
So, you’d expect him to put the money where his mouth is and do as he preaches. And he mostly does. Although the actor loves spending time on superyachts that host star-studded parties, when it comes to his day-to-day life, he does seem to be living less lavishly.
For a casual outing in Malibu, California, the Academy Award-winning actor stepped out in a casual outfit and headed to his car, a blue Polestar 2. The actor even invested in the company, which was formerly a sub-brand of Volvo and is now a direct competitor to Tesla.
The Revenant star was spotted heading to his electric vehicle before driving away.
Polestar 2 is one of the two models in the brand's current lineup and was introduced in 2019. The company's first mid-sized battery-electric vehicle (BEV) the 2 is available in two versions. There is a Single motor and a Dual motor version. The latter is the more powerful option, and it would be more likely for DiCaprio to go for this one.
As the name implies, it is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, putting out 402 horsepower (408 ps) and a maximum torque of 487 lb-ft (660 Nm). The Polestar 2 can sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 127 mph (204 kph). The pricing for a Polestar 2 currently starts at $45,900 for the 2022 model. The electric fastback has just received an update.
This isn’t the first time the actor shows up in his Polestar 2. He made a splash in December, when he arrived in it at the New York premiere of the Oscar-nominated film Don’t Look Up (which is about climate change).
Other vehicles Leonardo Dipcario drove in the past were either electric or hybrids, including a Toyota Prius, a Lexus RX Hybrid, a Fisker Karma Hybrid, a Volvo XC90 T8 Hybrid, and a Tesla Roadster.
