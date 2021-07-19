4 Live Life Anywhere You Want With the Indestructible and Russian Sherp Max ATV

3 Honda's Two Summer Models Are an Anniversary Montesa Cota and a Rincon ATV

2 Alterra 600 Can Conquer Any Trail, Just Pick Your Next Off-Grid Summer Adventure

1 4Runner Rock Crawls Like a Trooper, Ends Up Losing to the Polaris General XP

What Comes Out From Mixing an ATV With a Segway? Probably a LyteHorse

Created by brothers Allen and Brad Bonk, the LyteHorse started out as a stand-on, hop-off golf vehicle. Several prototypes later, that thing grew into an AWD beast that delivers a similar riding experience you’d have with a horse, except it comes with some extra electric power added into the mix. 8 photos



Built for any terrain, the stand-up four-wheeler may be used for a wide variety of professional applications and recreational activities. Outdoor enthusiasts can just step on/ step off and explore any untamed area they wish to. It can also serve as an electric mobility solution for fire and rescue operations, as well as distribution and manufacturing, and even law enforcement.



Equipped with heavy treaded off-road tires, the stand-on 4WD modes.



For an extended range, the buyer has the option to choose from different battery packs and add over 100 miles (162 km) to its capabilities. LyteHorse is fully customizable depending on the owner’s style and preferences. From bulletproof tires to heated grips, it’s up to the customer how he or she wants its electric horse to run and look like.



According to



Think of it as an off-road Segway . It might sound crazy, but that’s what Canadian-based company LyteHorse Labs has strived to obtain from LyteHorse. It’s an electric performance vehicle designed to mirror ”humankind’s 3,000-year-old relationship with horses, “ and, in a way, it does make sense.Built for any terrain, the stand-up four-wheeler may be used for a wide variety of professional applications and recreational activities. Outdoor enthusiasts can just step on/ step off and explore any untamed area they wish to. It can also serve as an electric mobility solution for fire and rescue operations, as well as distribution and manufacturing, and even law enforcement.Equipped with heavy treaded off-road tires, the stand-on ATV is one tough electric horse. It can go through streams up to two feet deep (half a meter) and tow over 2,500 pounds (1,134 kg) of equipment. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph), and travel on 80-mile (129 km) distances with 2WD ormodes.For an extended range, the buyer has the option to choose from different battery packs and add over 100 miles (162 km) to its capabilities. LyteHorse is fully customizable depending on the owner’s style and preferences. From bulletproof tires to heated grips, it’s up to the customer how he or she wants its electric horse to run and look like.According to LyteHorse Labs, the vehicle can be ordered for shipping and delivery this year, but the company anticipates a high number of reservations, which may extend deliveries into the late 2021 calendar year.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.