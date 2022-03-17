What Apple Car? Apple Co-Founder Buys Lucid Air Because Of Course

More on this:

1 This Lucid Air Video Review Hits the Nail in the Head – and Shreds a Lot of Rubber

2 Peter Rawlinson Gives Us a Master Class on What Makes Lucid Uniquely Efficient

3 Elon Musk Says EV Range Is Overrated Beyond Certain Point, Debate Ensues

4 Lucid Significantly Slashes 2022 Production Forecast

5 Orlando Bloom Is Now the Proud Owner of a Lucid Air, Drives Away in It