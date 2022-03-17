autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

What Apple Car? Apple Co-Founder Buys Lucid Air Because Of Course

Home > News > Technology
17 Mar 2022, 23:06 UTC ·
If you’re waiting for the Apple Car, you’d better not hold your breath for it. Rumor has it the entire team working on the project has been dissolved, and now there’s a chance the vehicle would no longer see the daylight by 2025.
Lucid Air 34 photos
Lucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid AirLucid Air
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has apparently heard the news as well, so he decided to go for what could be the next best thing: the Lucid Air.

Woz announced on Twitter that his “new EV is a Lucid Air,” which presumably means the Apple co-founder has decided to give up on his Tesla.

Because yes, Steve Wozniak is known as a long-time Tesla enthusiast, so maybe getting a Lucid Air means the man who created Apple together with Steve Jobs has had enough with Tesla’s self-driving systems. Wozniak criticized Tesla and Elon Musk on several occasions, at one point describing the autopilot as “dangerous.”

As for the Apple Car, it makes sense not to wait for it anymore.

While the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained completely tight-lipped on every specific regarding this project, people familiar with the matter said the vehicle is supposed to enter mass production by 2025.

But the world is getting all kinds of mixed signals that this ETA might not be met. This is because Apple not only that’s having a hard time resolving a series of roadblocks, including finding partners for specific tasks, such as even assembling the vehicle, but also because the team in charge of developing Project Titan is no more.

It’s believed Apple has already started a reorganization, but the process could take anywhere between 3 to 6 months. If it takes longer than this, Apple could miss its target of beginning the mass production of the Apple Car by 2025, so customers out there could end up waiting even longer to get their hands on this very anticipated Apple product.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Apple Steve Wozniak apple car Lucid Air
Lucid Motors models:
Lucid Motors Lucid AirLucid Motors Lucid Air CompactAll Lucid Motors models  
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories