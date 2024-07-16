What $325k Ford Mustang GTD? For Just $9,995, an S650 Ford Mustang GT Packs 810 HP! 

Say hello to the all-new, dual-throttle body 2024 Roush Mustang Phase 2 Supercharger - the Launch Edition has no less than 810 horsepower prepared for your S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.
So, the latest Ford Mustang can be bought for $32k as an EcoBoost Fastback, but of course, most customers are interested in the V8 options – the Mustang GT Fastback and Convertible plus the coupe-only Dark Horse. Soon, there will also be an 800-hp Ford Mustang GTD acting as the flagship – and it's the street-legal version of the Mustang GT3 endurance racer.
It looks and sounds great – but the problem is that it costs $325k in America, and we heard it could top $562k on the Old Continent if you want one. Of course, there are aftermarket options to alleviate concerns about limited availability – such as the all-new Shelby American Super Snake that costs $160k and boasts 830 horsepower, which is a lot more sensible than a GTD. If you want more power, you can always go down the Hennessey route as they boast an H850 transformation, which is even cheaper because the tuner asks for 'just' $25k without optional goodies.
Well, if you're strapped for cash after purchasing a $43k Ford Mustang GT Fastback or a $61k Dark Horse, no worries – there's a new option in town that's also the cheapest to date. So, let's travel to Livonia, Michigan, because Roush Performance, "an industry leader in top-of-the-line aftermarket superchargers, engines, and pre-titled performance vehicles," just revealed its new supercharger option for the 2024 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models featuring the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.
In partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, they developed a new TVS-based supercharger, which forces the Coyote V8 to no less than 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. While the install difficulty is labeled as "advanced," meaning you need specialized help, the limited run of Launch Edition superchargers is available now for just $9,995! Additionally, they feature Jack Roush's signature laser-etched on the head unit and the company's Phase 2 tuning.
The good news is that standard Phase 1 and 2 kits will be available later this year, and they will be compatible with both manual and automatic transmissions. Back to the dual-throttle body supercharger kit, Roush and Magnuson based their work on an inverted Eaton TVS R2650 with a front inlet, dual intercoolers, and an 84mm pulley, delivering a peak boost of 13 psi at 7,500 rpm. There is a catch, though – there's only a "limited parts warranty," and while it's SEMA emissions-compliant, it is also not approved for sale in California or the states that mandate an E.O. number.
