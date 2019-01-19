SpaceX Layoffs Coming Despite Record Number of 2018 Launches

Westfalia, Ford Join Up To Create 2019 Transit Custom Nugget

If you’re into caravanning, then you know Westfalia is one of the biggest names in the industry. Headquartered in the town of Rheda-Wiedenbruck and known for theirs camper conversions of the Volkswagen Type 2, the company’s latest product is based on a Ford. 19 photos



“More and more customers are recognizing the freedom and fun that camper vans can offer, and we’re excited to be able to offer a greater number of adventure-seekers our Transit Custom Nugget,” declared Hans Schep, general manager of Commercial Vehicles at Ford of Europe. The comfortable cabin is complemented by all the latest technologies in safety, driver assistance, plus SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment.



The



The Transit Nugget boasts class-leading stowage space for the driver and front passengers, along with Adaptive Cruise Control and an additional 36.7 centimeters in length for the long-wheelbase option. The Transit Nugget Plus sweetens the deal with a larger wardrobe, built-in toilet, folding washbasin, and a retractable screen for privacy.



Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the Transit Nugget arrives at a time when motorhome sales in Europe exceed 100,000 units per year. Starting with Belgium, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, availability of the



All told, the Transit Custom sold 131,800 examples in 2018 on the Old Continent. This makes the Transit Custom the top-selling nameplate in the European one-tonne van segment, which is somewhat of a paradox considering that Ford of Europe is bleeding money since 1999.