Well-Tended 1978 Honda CB550K Four Offers Retro UJM Goodness in a Mid-Sized Package

Many charming motorcycles have debuted during the seventies, but few look as timeless as Honda’s four-cylinder gems.
This stunning 1978 Honda CB550K Four was purchased by its current owner last year, and it shows a little under 17k miles (27,000 km) on the odometer. In recent months, the Japanese beauty was treated to an invigorating carb overhaul, fresh motor oil and a youthful battery. Its plush two-up saddle has been reupholstered in black vinyl, and the spark plugs were replaced with modern alternatives.
As for the bike’s technical specifications, its tubular steel double cradle framework surrounds an air-cooled 544cc inline-four engine, featuring 22 mm (0.9 inches) Keihin carburetors, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. This bad boy is connected to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear 18-inch wheel in motion by means of a drive chain.
When the tachometer reads 8,000 rpm, the four-stroke SOHC mill is capable of achieving a maximum power output figure of up to 50 ponies. On the other hand, Honda’s pearl will be pushed forward by 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of twist at approximately 7,000 revs per minute. Ultimately, this force allows the ‘78 MY CB550K to reach a top speed of 92 mph (148 kph).
Tipping the scales at 454 pounds (206 kg) on a full stomach, the antique head-turner is supported by 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks up north and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. At the front end, stopping power originates from a solo brake disc and a single-piston caliper, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a traditional drum module.
In case you’re looking to garnish your riding experience with some classic UJM flavor, then the next website you ought to be visiting is Bring a Trailer, because this well-kept CB550K needs a new home! The auctioning deadline will be upon us on May 2, and you’d only need to spend around 3,000 freedom bucks if you plan on taking the lead.
