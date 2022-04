Well-Tended 1978 Honda CB550K Four Offers Retro UJM Goodness in a Mid-Sized Package

SOHC

This stunning 1978 Honda CB550K Four was purchased by its current owner last year, and it shows a little under 17k miles (27,000 km) on the odometer. In recent months, the Japanese beauty was treated to an invigorating carb overhaul, fresh motor oil and a youthful battery. Its plush two-up saddle has been reupholstered in black vinyl, and the spark plugs were replaced with modern alternatives.As for the bike’s technical specifications, its tubular steel double cradle framework surrounds an air-cooled 544cc inline-four engine, featuring 22 mm (0.9 inches) Keihin carburetors, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. This bad boy is connected to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear 18-inch wheel in motion by means of a drive chain.When the tachometer reads 8,000 rpm, the four-strokemill is capable of achieving a maximum power output figure of up to 50 ponies. On the other hand, Honda ’s pearl will be pushed forward by 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of twist at approximately 7,000 revs per minute. Ultimately, this force allows the ‘78 MY CB550K to reach a top speed of 92 mph (148 kph).Tipping the scales at 454 pounds (206 kg) on a full stomach, the antique head-turner is supported by 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks up north and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. At the front end, stopping power originates from a solo brake disc and a single-piston caliper, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a traditional drum module.In case you’re looking to garnish your riding experience with some classic UJM flavor, then the next website you ought to be visiting is Bring a Trailer , because this well-kept CB550K needs a new home! The auctioning deadline will be upon us on May 2, and you’d only need to spend around 3,000 freedom bucks if you plan on taking the lead.