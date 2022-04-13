Well-Preserved 2004 BMW R 1150 GS Adventure Dares You to Try Guessing Its Mileage

The mere sight of this predator gets us seriously hyped for a good bit of backcountry exploration.
Although this 2004 BMW R 1150 GS Adventure has covered nearly 70k miles (112,000 km), it somehow manages to look as if it rode a mere fraction of that distance. Thus, we’re inclined to believe this creature’s previous owners haven’t exactly been too keen on taking it off-road, despite the fact that it’s fully prepared to tackle just about any terrain.
Underneath its massive 5.8-gallon (22-liter) fuel tank, the rugged ADV carries an air- and oil-cooled 1,130cc boxer-twin leviathan, which is paired with a dry single-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox. The engine has a sizeable compression ratio of 10.3:1, four valves per cylinder head, and a Bosch Motronic MA 2.4 fuel injection setup.
As soon as the bike’s tachometer hits 6,750 revs, a maximum power output figure of 85 ponies will be summoned at the crankshaft. Lower down the rpm range, the twin-cylinder mill is good for up to 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of twisting force. The oomph is handed over to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a driveshaft, resulting in a perfectly adequate top speed of 121 mph (195 kph).
A three-section composite frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and its front end sits on a Telelever arrangement featuring 35 mm (1.4 inches) fork stanchions and an adjustable central strut. Down south, one may find a Paralever single-sided swingarm that’s mated to a single shock absorber with preload and rebound adjustability.
Lastly, stopping power hails from dual 304 mm (12 inches) brake rotors up front and a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) unit at six o’clock. The ‘04 MY R 1150 GS Adventure shown above these paragraphs is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until April 16 to register your bids on Bring a Trailer. At the moment, the top bidder is offering five grand to get their hands on this pristine Bavarian gladiator.
