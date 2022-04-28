Well-Maintained 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Looks a Lot Tidier Than Many of Its Contemporaries

Its fuel tank could really use an internal refurbishment, but that’s pretty much the only major flaw we can point out.
Underneath its handsome fairings, the 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 houses an air- and oil-cooled 1,052cc inline-four behemoth, featuring dual overhead camshafts, quad Mikuni carburetors and a total of sixteen valves. At approximately 9,500 revs per minute, this nasty animal will go about delivering 128 wild ponies to a five-speed transmission, which keeps the Gixxer’s rear hoop in motion via a drive chain.
When the tachometer reads 8,000 rpm, the engine is good for up to 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. As soon as it touches the asphalt, this unrelenting force enables the old-school GSX-R to decimate the quarter-mile in no more than 10.7 spine-tingling seconds. Ultimately, the two-wheeled predator will plateau at a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Abundant stopping power is generated by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor at the rear wheel. In terms of suspension, the Japanese icon flaunts 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks and a full-floater shock absorber. Before any fluids are added to the equation, Suzuki’s titan will tip the scales at 433 pounds (196 kg).
Even though the specimen pictured above these paragraphs doesn’t remember its mileage, what we can say for sure is that it’s still in tip-top shape. You will find a myriad of aftermarket items adorning this creature from head to toe, such as new air filters, Yoshimura exhaust pipework and groovy rubber grips, to name but a few.
In case you’re looking to expand your motorcycle collection, then you may want to consider bidding for this well-kept ‘86 MY GSX-R1100, because it’s currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! The bidding deadline is set for the early afternoon of May 4, and we are yet to see someone place an opening bid at the time of this article.
