Well-Kept 2006 KTM 950 Adventure Black Is Ready to Take Care of Your Dual-Sport Needs

Regardless of which type of terrain you throw at it, this bad boy will cope with ease.
Behind its angular fairings, the 2006 KTM 950 Adventure Black hides a carbureted 942cc V-twin powerhouse, featuring dual Keihin inhalers, eight valves and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. The liquid-cooled DOHC mill is coupled with a hydraulically-actuated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which turns the bike’s rear 18-inch hoop through a drive chain.
In the region of 8,000 revs per minute, a peak horsepower figure of up to 98 ponies will be summoned at the crankshaft. On the other hand, you’ll get to experience as much as 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of twisting force at a lower point on the rpm range. When it reaches the ground, the engine’s oomph can lead to a respectable top speed of 134 mph (215 kph).
A tubular chromium-molybdenum space frame is tasked with holding the 950 Adventure Black’s powertrain componentry in place, and its front end rests on adjustable 48 mm (1.9 inches) upside-down forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of by a single WP PDS shock absorber that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping.
Ample stopping power comes from dual 300 mm (11.8 inches) discs up north and a solo 240 mm (9.4 inches) brake rotor down south, all of which are paired with floating Brembo calipers. Before you add any fluids to the equation, KTM’s dual-sport fiend will tip the scales at 437 pounds (198 kg). Lastly, its fuel chamber is able to store 5.8 gallons (22 liters) of fossil sauce when full.
The ‘06 MY specimen shown above is going on the block at this very moment, sporting aftermarket heated grips, hard-sided panniers and a fresh air filter. You’ve got until tomorrow afternoon (February 23) to register your bids at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and you’d only need about four grand to become the top bidder. Currently, the highest bid is placed at a mere $3,750.
