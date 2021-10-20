5 Xenotype Motorbike Concept Is Out of This World, Rocks the Cyberpunk Aesthetic

Well-Kept 2002 Ducati Monster 750 Senna Edition Is Menacingly Charming

Additionally, the predator’s digital odometer reveals that it’s been ridden for less than 19k miles (30,000 km). If you’re feeling inclined to bring this Monster into your garage, you’ll have to spend something in excess of 2,000 bucks to best the top bidder. The online The 2002 Ducati Monster 750 i.e. may not be the most powerful of the bunch, but it certainly is one potent (and beautiful) machine. Bologna’s spartan is powered by an air-cooledL-twin fiend that packs four desmodromic valves and a displacement of 748cc. At 7,500 revs per minute, the engine will go about delivering 64 horses to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear three-spoke alloy hoop by means of a chain final drive.On the other hand, a respectable torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be summoned lower down the rpm range. Upon reaching the ground, this force enables the Monster to hit a top speed of 121 mph (195 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at 12.6 ticks. At the front, abundant stopping power is spawned by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) Brembo discs and four-piston calipers.The Duc’s rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper. Suspension duties are taken good care of by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage. Finally, the Italian brute has a curb weight of 395 pounds (179 kg).Without further ado, we’ll have you know the Monster 750S i.e. (Senna Edition,) featured above, is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer! Prior to listing it on the BaT website, the seller replaced the creature’s spark plugs and timing belts, while its 17-inch wheels have been enveloped in Sportmax GPR-300 rubber from Dunlop.Additionally, the predator’s digital odometer reveals that it’s been ridden for less than 19k miles (30,000 km). If you’re feeling inclined to bring this Monster into your garage, you’ll have to spend something in excess of 2,000 bucks to best the top bidder. The online auction will come to an end on October 26, so you’ve still got a few days to make a decision.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.