Well-Kept 2002 Ducati 998 With 10K Miles Is Plotting to Steal Your Heart and Wallet

In case you didn’t know, a huge source of inspiration for this bike’s design came from the absurdly-intricate Honda NR.
Massimo Tamburini designed plenty of jaw-dropping motorcycles throughout his career, but the Ducati 916 is the one that most people point to when asked to name his finest creation. This sexy thing – along with its 996 successor – used the Italian manufacturer’s Desmoquattro powerplant, but the later 998 iterations produced up until 2004 came with the superior Testastretta motor.
In this article’s photo gallery, you’ll find a 2002 model whose five-digit analog counter reads just over 10k miles (16,000 km). The Duc’s original upside-down Showa forks were replaced with Ohlins items by the current owner, who’d also installed a new battery, Termignoni exhaust mufflers and a modern fuel filter.
Recently, the clutch and front brake fluids have been flushed to keep things in good shape, while the 998’s fuel pump had also undergone a thorough refurbishment. Since we’ve now familiarized ourselves with the adjustments, let’s take a minute to discuss this creature’s powertrain specifications.
Within its tubular steel trellis framework lies a vicious 998cc desmodromic L-twin featuring four valves per cylinder, dual overhead cams and a Weber-Marelli EFI with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. The liquid-cooled juggernaut is good for up to 123 hp at 9,750 rpm and 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) of twist at around 8,000 spins.
Making its way to the rear Marchesini wheel through a six-speed gearbox, the oomph lets Ducati’s phenom run the quarter-mile in 10.9 blistering seconds. With a dry weight of 437 pounds (198 kg), this mean machine is able to achieve a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph).
The startling 998 displayed above is in urgent need of a new home, meaning that it could end up in your garage if you’ve got some cash to burn. To be exact, you’d need about eight grand to top the current bid at the time of this article, and you may register your bid on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by Wednesday, June 8.
