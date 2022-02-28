Well-Kept 2000 Suzuki TL1000R Dons Yoshimura Exhaust and Higher-Spec Gixxer Forks

For a bike that covered nearly 30k miles of asphalt during its lifetime, this thing is still in great shape.
This 2000 MY Suzuki TL1000R comes with 28,600 miles (46,000 km) on the clock, and it carries a plentiful selection of aftermarket goodies installed under prior ownership. For starters, you’ll spot a premium Yoshimura exhaust system made of stainless steel, along with a 2004 GSX-R1000's repurposed forks and brake pads.
In the drivetrain sector, the predator received a pair of Superlite sprockets and a 520 drive chain developed by D.I.D. The taillight has been rebuilt using LED hardware, while the turn signals were discarded to make way for high-end TST Industries alternatives.
As far as the footwear department is concerned, the bike’s three-spoke wheels got treated to a grippy set of Bridgestone tires. Within its aluminum twin-spar frame, the TL1000R packs a fuel-injected 996cc V-twin engine that’s mated to a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch mechanism.
The liquid-cooled mill features four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts, and a compression ratio of no less than 11.7:1. As soon as the tachometer hits 9,500 revs, this nasty piece of Japanese machinery will go about delivering 135 untamed horses. At a lower point on the rpm range, the powerplant can spawn a maximum torque output figure of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm).
Suzuki’s titan will run the quarter-mile sprint in a very respectable 11.2 seconds before plateauing at a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph). Tipping the scales at 434 pounds (197 kg) on an empty stomach, the two-wheeled samurai prides itself with a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
Now that we’ve brought you up to speed on this creature’s fundamental characteristics, it’s time for us to get to the point. The TL1000R is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the current bid of $3,200 doesn’t quite meet the reserve price. You may feel free to submit yours until March 3, when the auctioning period will come to an end.
In the drivetrain sector, the predator received a pair of Superlite sprockets and a 520 drive chain developed by D.I.D. The taillight has been rebuilt using LED hardware, while the turn signals were discarded to make way for high-end TST Industries alternatives.
As far as the footwear department is concerned, the bike’s three-spoke wheels got treated to a grippy set of Bridgestone tires. Within its aluminum twin-spar frame, the TL1000R packs a fuel-injected 996cc V-twin engine that’s mated to a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch mechanism.
The liquid-cooled mill features four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts, and a compression ratio of no less than 11.7:1. As soon as the tachometer hits 9,500 revs, this nasty piece of Japanese machinery will go about delivering 135 untamed horses. At a lower point on the rpm range, the powerplant can spawn a maximum torque output figure of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm).
Suzuki’s titan will run the quarter-mile sprint in a very respectable 11.2 seconds before plateauing at a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph). Tipping the scales at 434 pounds (197 kg) on an empty stomach, the two-wheeled samurai prides itself with a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
Now that we’ve brought you up to speed on this creature’s fundamental characteristics, it’s time for us to get to the point. The TL1000R is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the current bid of $3,200 doesn’t quite meet the reserve price. You may feel free to submit yours until March 3, when the auctioning period will come to an end.