autoevolution

Welder Up's Overcharged 1968 Dodge Charger, a Diesel Rat Rod that Bullies Jeeps

 
13 Feb 2017, 23:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
They say the retro Dodge Charger is so cool, that it simply can't be ruined, no matter how you try to modify it. Well, the build fetishists over at Welder Up are definitely testing the limits of a '68 model with their latest contraption, which is dubbed Project Overcharged.
Heck, the machine has been taken so far from the form its maker intended for it, that it's difficult to label - is it still a muscle car if it has a diesel engine? Can it be called a rat rod?

Regardless, the vehicle is fresh out of the oven, having made its debut last week. Whether you'd like to smash this Charger back to its original form or would prefer to drive it for the rest of your days, you have to admit the shop chose the ideal launch event, namely this year's King Of The Hammers.

The event, which took place last week, in Johnon Valley, Ca, saw the oil-burning animal bullying a bunch of also-lifted Wranglers, at least in terms of the stance.

Don't let the fuel choice trick you into believing this heavy chunk of metal is a slouch. Blocking out the view (you can take this literally), we find a pair of 6-75 blowers, which, together with a twin-turbo setup, force-feed a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel.

The resulting Frankenplant works with an NV4500 five-speed auto, even though you probably need a helmet once you go past second gear. That's because the only way to tell what's in front of the car is to stick your head through the hole that now replaces the roof in a bit of a targa manner.

The one-ton chassis of the thing, with the solid all-wheel-drive system, is enough to convince offroading enthusiasts that this desert tamer is worth the hype that will inevitably be built around it.

Oh, and in case you want to know more about the Swamp-style Peterbuilt hauling the quad-boosted Charger, we'll remind you we talked about the Las Vegas specialist's welding special back in 2015.

dodge charger extreme diesel muscle car rat rod
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56