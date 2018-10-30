autoevolution

Weird Skoda Fabia Carbon Kit Comes from Taiwan

We don't associate Skoda with Asia, which is a big mistake. The Czech carmaker's biggest market is China, while India seems to love the Octavia RS. But we never expected to see a body kit for the Fabia Combi coming out of Taiwan.
The previous Fabia had an RS version which was available as a Combi. But Skoda decided it wasn't making money and pulled it about four years ago. In its place, we're left with a variety of 1-liter engines that never excite anybody.

It's almost like the Fabia is being left to rot away, but a company called JGTC breathed new life into the Combi. We found their body kit completely by accident. It's as bold as their Mazda3 we featured a few months ago.

The dull supermini now looks sportier than it should. The treatment starts at the front with a chin spoiler that looks like it's made from carbon. This may or may not be real since the technology has gotten quite cheap.

New side skirts with carbon blades look like they'll be easy to glue on, and they don't seem to overlap with the jacking points, which is always nice. Finally, the back end sports a large carbon diffuser and a trunk lid spoiler.

These parts are among the cheapest we've seen: €300 for the rear diffuser in carbon or around €800 for the whole thing. Before you get on the phone with JGTC, know that import taxes are not taken into consideration.

But there are companies who make exhausts for the Fabia, and with €2,000 you could have the only such modded car at the next Worthersee. We know it's not finished perfectly, but we dare you to find something better. Slap some gold wheels with some coilovers and body will play any attention to details like that.
