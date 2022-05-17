Weird Pole Crash Picture Got Everybody Scratching Their Heads

Car crashes happen every day without attracting much attention unless they are truly horrific. But some are weirder than others and we might’ve come across one of the weirdest. It looks like a benign pole crash but the more you stare at the picture the more you’ll be thinking of it.
The photo was posted on the r/IdiotsInCars subreddit, which once again proves an infinite reserve for these mind-boggling accidents. Needless to say, the picture generated a lot of confusion and it wasn’t long before it attracted more than 950 comments and 20,600 upvotes. If you want to know why come on, take a good look.
Well, some may argue that installing a lamp post in the middle of the road is not what most cities would do, but a quick search on Google will prove you wrong. They do, and quite a lot, mostly when they enlarge the road and the utility companies are late with relocating the poles. But rest assured this was not the case. The pole was not planted in the middle of the road and it did not teleport itself there.
Instead, it was carried away by the truck itself, as hard to believe this might be. It turns out the driver was pretty much drunk when it hit the pole and then he tried so hard to keep on his road that he somehow managed to move the pole to the place it was spotted. Allegedly, the picture comes from the local fire department’s Facebook account, and this is a small town somewhere in Texas, according to the replies on the subreddit.
“I live in the same town. He didn’t travel too far,” replied user u/EclipzHorizn to a comment asking how far the driver drove with the pole attached to his truck. “Dude was drinking at the Daiquiri shop, got wasted, and hauled ass hitting the street light. I wanna say he traveled about 400 ft [around 122 m, ed.] before he came to a stop. All airbags deployed and he was trying to move them out the way so he could continue driving.”
As nice a hood ornament it became, the pole must take credit for the fact it’s still standing after the crash. In most cases, it would’ve been busted to the ground. Instead, it became famous around the world for standing its ground against such a fierce Chevy Silverado attack.
