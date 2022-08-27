Weird 35-Years-Old Eldorado Starfire RV Offers Better Living Conditions Than Modern Houses

The Eldorado Motor Corporation produced the Starfire motorhomes as luxury RVs in the late ’80s. The body was fiberglass, and the design was inspired by the then-popular Lincoln Continental Mark VII, complete with the spare tire hump at the back. It is so strange looking that people tend to make funny jokes about it. “A face only a mother could love” is among the more conservative ones.
It’s not only the face, but the proportions are also unusual. The builder needed to integrate the narrow Mark VII front fascia with the larger motorhome body. The windshield looks as if borrowed from a corporate jet, and the length, well, it’s a 31-foot motorhome. After all, what would you expect from an RV named after an Oldsmobile model built by a company with a Cadillac name and looking like a blown-up Lincoln?
Laugh all you want, but this 35-year-old contraption has a better interior than many modern houses and a command deck worthy of the starship Enterprise. The producer hasn’t skimped on quality or amenities, which explains the steep price. The original invoice of this 1987 example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer indicates a $99,000 selling price. In the ’80s, you could buy a mountain-view house for this kind of money. But this has the marked advantage that you could have an any-mountain view.
The RV is equipped with a dual rear drive axle and a tag axle, everything being cushioned by an adjustable pneumatic suspension. The braking system features front discs and rear drums, and the 15-inch Alcoa alloy wheels are wrapped in 215/85 Firestone Transforce tires. Recent work included servicing the front air suspension and replacing the rear shock absorbers and the front radius arm bushings.
The motorhome features a walkthrough floor plan with front and rear lounge areas. The furniture looks great, with no sign of wear and tear. The forward lounge features two chairs, a folding table, and a sofa that folds into a bed. A television cubby with a swivel base is also included. At the rear, the lounge offers two couches, which can also be used as a bed. The dinette table is collapsible and can be set up in either lounge area. Further back, the bathroom has a sink, a toilet, a shower, and a closet.
The kitchenette is not much different from what you’d find in a modern house, except the range is operated on propane. The four-burner cooktop and the microwave oven cover all the bases, while the double-basin sink help with cleaning the dishes. There’s also an ice maker and a Dometic refrigerator, so you wouldn’t miss anything from a house’s comfort. Cabinets and drawers are fitted beneath the countertop, and a slide-out pantry is located beside the refrigerator.
Everything is powered by a 7.5-liter Ford V8 engine that sends power to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. Integrated nicely in the engine bay, you’ll also find an Onan generator, which can supply electricity when not hooked to the grid. This strange but wonderful motorhome was just listed on Bring a Trailer, so you have plenty of time to ponder. Or, at the very least, read the auction’s comments and enjoy yourself.
