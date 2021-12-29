Weary 1986 Kawasaki Ninja 1000R Wants to Be Shown the Love It Truly Deserves

If you’re looking to expand your motorcycle collection, you should definitely check this thing out.
The bike presented above is a 1986 Kawasaki Ninja 1000R (aka GPZ 1000 RX) that looks as if it saw better days. Its five-digit analog odometer reads 21k miles (34,000 km), and there's a handful of aftermarket goodies adorning this warrior from head to toe. These items include funky grips, a two-piece saddle, and a red fuel tank protector, all of which have been installed by the current owner.
You will also spot a youthful drive chain that’s paired with fresh sprockets while a modern battery powers the creature’s electrics. However, a fair bit of work is still required to restore this mighty Ninja back to its former glory, and the person who gets the honor to perform it could be you!
That’s right; Kawasaki’s old-school icon is being auctioned off at no reserve online, and the opening bid is placed at a negligible $1,000. If you’re tempted to best it, feel free to make your way to the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) platform within the next six days, because the bidding deadline is set for Tuesday, January 4.
To help you make a decision, we’ll be taking a minute to inspect the ‘86 MY predator’s main specs and features. Behind its fairings, this mean machine houses a liquid-cooled 997cc four-banger, which packs a total of sixteen valves and four Keihin CVK 36 carburetors. The engine is good for up to 125 hp and 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of torque, resulting in a brutal top speed of 159 mph (256 kph).
With great power comes the need for sturdy brakes, so the Ninja 1000R carries dual 280 mm (11 inches) discs at the front and a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) rotor at the other end. Tipping the scales at 525 pounds (238 kg) dry, the titan is supported by air-adjustable telescopic forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension unit.
You will also spot a youthful drive chain that’s paired with fresh sprockets while a modern battery powers the creature’s electrics. However, a fair bit of work is still required to restore this mighty Ninja back to its former glory, and the person who gets the honor to perform it could be you!
That’s right; Kawasaki’s old-school icon is being auctioned off at no reserve online, and the opening bid is placed at a negligible $1,000. If you’re tempted to best it, feel free to make your way to the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) platform within the next six days, because the bidding deadline is set for Tuesday, January 4.
To help you make a decision, we’ll be taking a minute to inspect the ‘86 MY predator’s main specs and features. Behind its fairings, this mean machine houses a liquid-cooled 997cc four-banger, which packs a total of sixteen valves and four Keihin CVK 36 carburetors. The engine is good for up to 125 hp and 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of torque, resulting in a brutal top speed of 159 mph (256 kph).
With great power comes the need for sturdy brakes, so the Ninja 1000R carries dual 280 mm (11 inches) discs at the front and a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) rotor at the other end. Tipping the scales at 525 pounds (238 kg) dry, the titan is supported by air-adjustable telescopic forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension unit.