We Were Formally Warned About Global Warming in 1965

More on this:

1 World’s Largest Iceberg Spotted, Global Warming Might Have Nothing to Do With It

2 When All Other Efforts to Save Earth Fail, Block the Sun

3 Siberia About to Beat Cars in Race Towards Global Warming

4 A Catastrophic Future Awaits If Developed Countries Don't Do What They Should: Study

5 We Pay $1.7 Trillion a Year to Keep Using Gasoline, a Study Shows