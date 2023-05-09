We're Closer to Robotic or Assisted Living, and This Concept May Be Seen Very Soon

While some people fear a robotic future, others see its benefit. Let's take the Wearable Robot as the perfect example of how beneficial this tech can be and how we can adapt it to our lives.
As we age, the body tires. It wears down, and before long, mundane activities can become a burden. Sometimes it's aging. Other times it's just genetics, or, if you're like me, it's usually a mountain bike. Whatever the reasons why our bodies break down, solutions do exist. One often used is physical rehab and sports. But, some bodies are just too banged up or unwilling to respond, and they need a bit more help.
This is the sort of thinking that has led a group of designers to develop the conceptual exoskeleton we see today. With a name like Wearable Robot (WR), you can pick up on what this is designed to do; help physically challenged adults overcome. But, systems like these are often limited to just a few functions, and the WR only focuses on helping people "overcome walking disorders." This includes walking on flat ground but also stairs.
To understand what's going on here, let's look at how the whole system is set up. Try to keep in mind that very little is mentioned about the design; all I've had to go on are the images in the gallery and a short literary composition about some aspects of the invention.
Now, this is a system meant to help you train for the seemingly simple task of walking on flat ground or upstairs. To do that, the minds behind the project took a different approach to the WR. Not only is it meant to assist and help you complete whatever task you have at hand, but the exoskeleton does so by acting more like a trainer or workout machine. Not only will it help train your muscles and skeleton, but in doing so, it'll track essential information, provide you with "motivational messages," and can even be used in harmony with a third party, another trainer. This time, a humanoid will aid you in your tasks if necessary.
Speaking of the legs, let's analyze the bits that'll help you regain your strength again. Running along the outside of the wearer's body, the two robotic legs can be spotted and are made up of several sections, much like our own legs, working together to achieve the task at hand. Each section is also bound tightly to the wearer in key areas to form a symbiosis during movement. Once you're all geared up, everything this puppy has to achieve is activated directly from a handheld tablet.
Whether it's a group of trainers or you doing the exercises, all can be achieved via an app. Why is this such a big deal? Simply because it allows the user to engage in their activities without the need for constant supervision. Once they get the hang of things anyway. Since this app also tracks essential information, this can later be relayed to your doctor or physician, helping you plan the next stage in training.
Now, superkomma, the minds behind the project also decided to create a concept that's more than just a physical rehabilitation tool, but a psychological one too. I mentioned that the system also includes messages to motivate users to return to as normal a life as possible. To do that, the designers include several messages along the harness to encourage the wearer. While it's not specified, there should be some in the system's app, too, displaying after completing a task.
At the end of the day, these sorts of systems are nothing new, but the more we think about them and the more we finetune them, the more beneficial they can be in helping some of us regain some of the freedom we may have lost. The future is bright, and the Wearable Robot is just one possible piece of the puzzle.
Overall, the robotics can be seen running from the lower back down to the ground, but a harness is also part of the package, and its to be placed overhead and tightened around the chest area, much like a life vest. A support bar along the spine is spotted from the torso area and runs down the back, leading to the massive backpack-like unit. All the operational hardware, chips, and software are possibly found here. If any hydraulic pumps and pistons are to be used, they'll be hiding here. Come to think of it, those legs will surely have some actuators present too.
Another feature I want to shed some light on is those handles at the back of the WR. I initially thought they were in place to assist a therapist in holding a patient upright, and while that can be one of their functions, the images in the gallery also lead me to believe that they are used to offer precious resistance as you train. After all, resistance is one way in which muscles grow.
