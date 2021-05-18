We Now Have the Pricing for Canoo’s First EV and Green Light to Preorder It

Canoo has been creating a stir with its electric vehicle (EV) concepts for a couple of years now, but we are still waiting for them to hit the market. Now the Los Angeles-based manufacturer is finally giving us the pricing for its Lifestyle Vehicle, the first Canoo car to be released.
The Lifestyle Vehicle was announced in 2019 as a loft on wheels only available with a monthly subscription. However, Canoo now says the electric van will be available for purchase, and prices will start at $34,750.
The model looks like a minivan, but its interior will be as spacious as a large SUV, according to Canoo. Being an EV, it will be built on a skateboard platform, and all the propulsion components will be placed below to maximize interior space. It will have a seven-seat capacity and a cozy interior with lounge seats in the back, jumpseats, drawer seats, and even an optional coffee table. The vehicle will be equipped with seven cameras, six ultrasonic sensors, five radars and will have Canoo’s street view window for improved driver visibility.
The Lifestyle Vehicle will have a 250 miles (402 km) range, and you’ll be able to recharge it to 80 percent in only 28 minutes using DC fast charging.
Canoo offers other fresh info as well. It turns out that the Lifestyle Vehicle will be available in four trims: Base, Premium, Adventure, and Delivery. Its pricing can go as high as $49,950, depending on the trim you opt for. More details are to follow soon on what each of them includes.
The Lifestyle Vehicle is the first Canoo car to hit the market, and it’s going to happen in 2022. However, the company is now taking preorders for all its vehicles, including its Pickup Truck and MPDV (multi-purpose delivery vehicle), although the other two are scheduled for production in early 2023. You can read more information in the press release section below this article.
Preorders for all the Canoo vehicles require a $100 deposit per car.
