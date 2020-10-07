We Need to Talk About Lamborghini's Lineup: It's Boring

Do you look at Lamborghini's lineup these days and think it is a little too... boring? Yes, we know what we've just said, but hears us out before looking for a sharp stone to throw.
Take every model on offer from the Italian supercar manufacturer on itself, and you'd have to be either blind or a die-hard Ferrari fan to even think about calling each of them, separately, boring. In fact, Lamborghinis are the exact opposite of that, sometimes even going a little bit overboard in their quest to make the most outlandish cars out there.
As a whole, though, they're pretty much all the same. Believe it or not, it's the Urus SUV that provides the only departure from the classic supercar shape, but other than that it's all mid-engine and aggressive wedge-shape with big air vents and sharp angles.
Take a look at Ferrari. The Maranello outfit has almost always had a front-engine model in its range. Plus, you can put the Ferrari Roma next to the F8 Tributo, have their badges removed, and plenty of people will have no idea they're looking at two cars from the same manufacturer. That may sound like a bad thing, but it's not: it's called variety, and Ferrari achieves it without the help of an SUV - for now.
Lamborghini used to be like that too, but then it gave up. Its recipe seems to be working, so there's probably no reason to consider altering it but have a look at this rendering from Anderson Tomazoni and see if you will still think that.
The Lamborghini Miura is one of those models that constantly comes up whenever people talk about the most beautiful cars of all time. You'll often hear its name next to models such as the Ferrari 250 GTO, the Jaguar E-Type, or the Maserati Tipo 33 Stradale, and when you look at it, it instantly becomes obvious why.
As great as having a mid-engine layout is for performance, it will never be able to match the beauty of a long-hooded vehicle, something the Chevrolet Corvette C3 might have an opinion on as well. The Miura somehow managed to mix both, introducing the rear mid-engine architecture into the supercar world while retaining a certain GT overall aspect.
Tomazoni's take on the classic Miura sees it brought up to date with a few key design elements from contemporary Lamborghini models. The front splitter, as well as the oversized grille, have nothing to do with the late '60s era and everything to do with the very early 2020s, as does the extensive use of carbon fiber.
The louvered rear window is a clear throwback, but one that's immediately offset by the Centenario-like LED taillight. Two massive tailpipes protrude through the rear diffuser, letting everyone know this particular car has nothing to do with the EV trend.
We don't know about you, but we think it's high time for Lambo to start thinking about making a model that breaks the mold a little. And if this rendering proves anything, it's that it doesn't need to have crazy surfaces and sharp creases that make you want to keep a box of Band Aids handy.
Full disclosure, in case you didn't know already: we're not exactly Lamborghini customers - no, we're a few million short for that status. However, we'd be willing to bet that plenty of people much better off than ourselves would find the prospect of a different kind of Lambo appealing.
The best thing about its that the Sant'Agata manufacturer has all the ingredients at its disposal: great engines, very talented designers, and the most important of them all, the perfect name for that special model. Yes, Miura.
