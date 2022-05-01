We Lost a Hero 28 Years Ago on This Day, and His Name Is Ayrton Senna

The first day in May means Labor Day for most of the world, except for a handful of countries. Ever since 1994, May 1st has also meant Senna day, not as a birthday, but as a day to remember the eternal legacy of the three-time Formula 1 World Champion. Ayrton Senna lost his life on May 1st, and today marks 28 years since that moment. As you may have observed, Ayrton is gone but never forgotten.