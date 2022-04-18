We Have Some News Concerning the BMW M7, Though You Ain't Going to Like It

In 2023, BMW’s M Division will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and what better way to do so than by launching something that enthusiasts have been craving for since the first-gen 7 Series entered production in 1977: a full-blown BMW M7.
But are they actually going to make one? According to AutoMotorUndSport, that would be a ‘no,’ and it is hardly a surprise, especially in today’s car world, when almost everyone is gearing up for the zero-emission future.
Thus, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 is safe for now, but the EQS, Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron GT, and other battery-electric sedans aren’t, as BMW is preparing the launch of the i7. The brand’s all-quiet flagship sedan might fill the M7 void, however, with the quoted website claiming that a high-performance version could be in the works.
Allegedly dubbed the i7 M70, it could sit above the xDrive 60, whose 111.5 kWh battery should power two electric motors that will generate 540 hp. The i7 M70 is understood to boast in excess of 700 horsepower, with its powertrain reportedly shared with the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre. In theory, that’s enough output to allow it to roam with supercars, but it won’t let it challenge the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 S E-Performance, understood to feature the same assembly as the GT 63 S E-Performance, namely a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with electrical assistance, making a combined 831 hp.
We shouldn’t have to wait that long to find out whether an M70 version of the i7 is in the cards, as BMW has confirmed that the battery-electric sedan will premiere on April 20. In all likelihood, the punchier variant could be a few months away, if it is indeed coming. The 2023 BMW 7 Series will debut at the same time as its zero-emission sibling, this Wednesday.
