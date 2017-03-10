We Found the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Facelift in a Commercial!

autoevolution
When Volkswagen rolled out the Golf 7.5 mid-life facelift, some models were not mentioned, including the Alltrack. But we've managed to find the visually updated crossover-wagon hidden in a commercial.
The ad itself is pretty relevant. It starts off by showing some teenagers tearing up the dirt tracks in the middle of a forest. But out comes mom because her son forgot the sandwiches she made at home. Don't you hate it when that happens? Your friends always make fun of you.

Anyway, the Golf Alltrack is probably the least changed by this mid-life facelift. At the front, you can order the new LED headlight design, while a blue strip for the grille is thrown in as standard. Meanwhile, the back end only sports some new graphics inside the existing lights. Basically, it's the same car.

The configurator has been up for a couple of weeks in Germany, revealing that only three engine choices will be available. The cheapest is a 2.0 TDI 150 PS with a 6-speed manual, followed by the 1.8-liter TSI which at €33,650 comes with a standard 6-speed DSG. The most expensive powertrain remains the 2.0 TDI 184 PS, though it now comes with a 7-speed DSG, making this a slightly better autobahn cruiser.

The really important options include the €1,085 LED headlights which cost twice as much if you want them to be adaptive, the €1,230 panoramic sunroof and the €665 Active Info Display, which is a fancy name for the digital dash. At €2,385, the Discovery Pro navigation system seems rediculously overpriced.

So far, we have no indication when these upgrades will be available on the US-spec Golf Alltrack, which already has a 2017 model year. Perhaps we should wait until the 2018 model year arrives this summer. But you can bet no TDI will ever make it under the hood.

