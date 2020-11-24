The Step Twin Bionic Bike Uses an All-New System to Propel Your Bike

5 This Fix Isn’t Convenient, But It Deals with a Major Waze Bug on Android Auto

4 Waze Navigation App Updated with a New Music Player on iPhone and Android

3 Waze Blamed for iPhone 12 Overheating, and Here’s the Fix

2 The Most Anticipated Waze Feature for CarPlay Is Finally Coming

1 Waze on the CarPlay Dashboard: What, When, Why

More on this:

Waze Will Display New Warnings Using Data Collected from Volvo Cars

Waze is already capable of displaying road hazard alerts on all platforms where it’s available, but it’s all powered by community-driven reports. 1 photo



In the near future, however,



Thanks to a partnership between Waycare Technologies and



The collaboration is first and foremost supposed to allow authorities to act accordingly and inform drivers through public channels, including the traffic information telephone hotlines, they may experience dangerous conditions on specific roads.



“Through the Waycare partnership, Volvo Cars is able to share anonymous connected safety data for integration with other data sources including city infrastructure, telematics and weather forecasts. Waycare then uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to synthesize the data and provide operational insights and decision support to local U.S. transportation agencies,” Volvo explains in a press release (also embedded below).



The Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert debuted on the 2016 90 Series and starting with model year 2021 Volvo cars, they are both offered as standard equipment in the United States. Drivers can activate and disable the systems from the head unit.



At this point, it’s still not known when Waze would begin showing these new warnings, but it shouldn’t take too long before Volvo cars start uploading information to Waycare’s servers. All the data that is shared by Volvo is completely anonymous, which means it doesn’t include any identifiable information, as the purpose is to share road hazard locations while also protecting drivers’ privacy. In other words, once a user marks the location of a certain road hazard on the map and others upvote it to confirm it’s there, Waze provides warnings to drivers in advance as they’re getting closer to this point.In the near future, however, Waze will also use another source for road hazard alerts: Volvo cars.Thanks to a partnership between Waycare Technologies and Volvo , transportation municipalities and Waze will be provided with data collected by vehicles equipped with the Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert, thus being able to display warnings to nearby drivers.The collaboration is first and foremost supposed to allow authorities to act accordingly and inform drivers through public channels, including the traffic information telephone hotlines, they may experience dangerous conditions on specific roads.“Through the Waycare partnership, Volvo Cars is able to share anonymous connected safety data for integration with other data sources including city infrastructure, telematics and weather forecasts. Waycare then uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to synthesize the data and provide operational insights and decision support to local U.S. transportation agencies,” Volvo explains in a press release (also embedded below).The Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert debuted on the 2016 90 Series and starting with model year 2021 Volvo cars, they are both offered as standard equipment in the United States. Drivers can activate and disable the systems from the head unit.At this point, it’s still not known when Waze would begin showing these new warnings, but it shouldn’t take too long before Volvo cars start uploading information to Waycare’s servers. All the data that is shared by Volvo is completely anonymous, which means it doesn’t include any identifiable information, as the purpose is to share road hazard locations while also protecting drivers’ privacy.

load press release