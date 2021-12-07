Waze Study Shows 35% of Americans Likely to Honk to Get Moving

Just like 2020, 2021 has been a terrible year, and we all know why. But some things slowly returned to normal, including the way people travel, with cars getting back on the road, in some cases causing the nightmare traffic jams nobody really missed.
A study conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Waze confirms more people traveled by car in the United States, with New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Chicago, and Houston topping the cities where its users drove the most between June and September.
Some 43% of the Americans turned to their personal cars specifically for shopping this year, while 36% claimed they used the vehicles for visiting their families. The daily commute is now only third in the charts, which pretty much makes sense given lots of people are still working from home.
But at the same time, the study also revealed some very interesting habits related to drivers across the world.
The Google-owned company says 60% of the drivers across the world consider themselves happy. In the United States, most drivers rated themselves 7 (on a scale from 1 to 10, 10 being the happiest), with Waze users aged 35-44 said to be the happiest.
But being happy apparent doesn’t necessarily mean Americans are also more patient. Some 35% of the drivers in the United States honk their horns to make the car in front of them move when the light turns green. Meanwhile, 60% of the Britons said they just wait until the vehicle starts moving.
When it comes to parking, this seems to be quite a challenge for some. No less than 33% of the drivers aged 18-24 in the United States say they just refuse to parallel park. Unsurprisingly, Americans described fast food as their favorite snack behind the wheel, while sweets and candy topped the charts in the rest of the globe.
