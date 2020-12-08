Waze Silently Gets Highly Requested Android Auto Tweak, You Could Easily Miss It

The Waze dev team has been quite busy improving the experience in the car lately, as it looks like there are more surprises for users out there in addition to the CarPlay dashboard support that went live earlier this week.
Android Auto users are getting some goodies too, and one of the most important concerns the blurry fog effect showing up at the top of the screen.
The first time I wrote about this Android Auto-exclusive feature was in the summer of this year when plenty of users just wanted this visual effect to be gone. Many felt this approach limited the screen estate and made it more difficult to notice certain details on the map.
And now it looks like Waze finally took notice of these requests and ditched the top-menu shadow, thus offering a clear map on the entire display.
But is everybody please with the whole thing? Yes and no.
At first glance, the removal of the shadow at the top of the screen makes it more difficult to see the information displayed on the status bar, which includes the weather temperature, signal indicators, and the clock. Most likely, it’s all a matter of time until this glitch is fixed, but on the other hand, it’s believed to be just the first of several other improvements coming in the next updates.
The latest Waze update for Android Auto also introduces lane guidance, a feature that’s already been around for a few weeks on mobile devices and on CarPlay. Lane guidance is now available for all users on Android Auto.
And of course, this Waze release also ships with additional polishing here and there, including for the way notifications are displayed on the screen, so the alerts you see when driving should no longer overlap other information.
The latest version of Waze for Android Auto is 4.69.0.3 and you can manually download it here.
