Waze Sending Out Alerts for Local Jobs, Be Ready for More Ads

More on this:

1 Goodbye, Google Maps? How to Use Waze in Offline Mode

2 New Waze Update for iPhone and CarPlay Now Available for Download

3 Don’t Be Angry If Waze Fails to Work on Android Auto… It Happens on CarPlay as Well

4 How to Find the Cheapest Gas on Waze for Android and iPhone

5 Waze Gets a Special Navigation Voice, New Car Icons, All Courtesy of Christina Aguilera