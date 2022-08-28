Waze Reveals How Many Users Run the App on Android and iPhone

Let’s be honest about it: while Apple, TomTom, Sygic, and a few others are investing big in navigation software, Google Maps and Waze continue to be the most popular solutions across the world.
And this happens not only on Android and iPhone but also on Android Auto and CarPlay, as both Google Maps and Waze come with support for the larger display in the car.
Waze, in particular, is an essential part of the modern driver’s arsenal thanks to its traffic navigation capabilities. With a crowdsourcing engine that helps collect traffic information from the other users on the road, Waze can therefore look for faster routes to a defined destination, making sure it avoids things that could slow you down, such as accidents, roadkill, flooding, and so on.
This is precisely what made Waze such a popular navigation solution, not only on Android, where it obviously feels at home, but also on Apple’s very own playground, as many iPhone users install it to replace Apple Maps.
And according to the company itself, no more, no less than 150 million people use Waze every month, obviously on all platforms – Waze claims this is the highest monthly active user count. The previous user count pointed to 130 million monthly active users (back in 2021).
The numbers are impressive, to say the least, especially for an application that doesn’t come pre-loaded with the operating system. The default navigation app on Android is Google Maps, whereas on iPhones, the native solution is Apple Maps.
Needless to say, Google Maps continues to be the top navigation solution in the entire world, but of course, its Android userbase helps a lot in this regard. The Google Play Store figures pretty much speak for themselves: Google Maps has over 10 billion installs on Android (keep in mind, however, that these statistics also include the installs performed when setting up new Android devices and downloading updates).
