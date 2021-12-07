Waze Once Again Updated with Santa Car Icon and Navigation Voice

If you’re a long-time Waze user, you probably know already that the app is typically getting updates with limited-time car icons, moods, and navigation voices specifically to celebrate certain milestones.
Most of these updates are part of the collaboration between Waze and other companies, but this time, the navigation app is getting a pack of goodies that come as absolutely no surprise.
It’s the Santa update, the same one that was originally launched last year and which allows you to get festive even while driving.
The update includes a new Santa icon to change how you appear on the map, as well as Santa’s sleigh as a car icon – keep in mind this is only visible to you, so it doesn’t change how you show up for others. And last but not least, Wazers can enable Santa’s navigation voice to let it provide guidance while driving.
Enabling the Santa package in Waze only takes a few seconds.
Assuming you’re already on the most recent version released for your mobile device, just launch the app and look for a new entry called Drive with Santa in the main menu (the one where you see your favorite addresses and the most recent destinations).
Just tap it and then choose what exactly you want to enable.
The Santa package in Waze doesn’t require installing a new version of the application, as the update takes place server-side, so you should just see the new option after launching the navigation solution. If it doesn’t show up, then a restart should activate the new entry in the main menu.
In the meantime, Waze has a lot to fix, especially on CarPlay. Users are still complaining of an audio nightmare when Waze is running, as the app takes over the volume controls and makes it impossible to adjust the level of phone calls and playing music. Waze is yet to acknowledge this problem, so we have no clue if a fix is coming or not.
It’s the Santa update, the same one that was originally launched last year and which allows you to get festive even while driving.
The update includes a new Santa icon to change how you appear on the map, as well as Santa’s sleigh as a car icon – keep in mind this is only visible to you, so it doesn’t change how you show up for others. And last but not least, Wazers can enable Santa’s navigation voice to let it provide guidance while driving.
Enabling the Santa package in Waze only takes a few seconds.
Assuming you’re already on the most recent version released for your mobile device, just launch the app and look for a new entry called Drive with Santa in the main menu (the one where you see your favorite addresses and the most recent destinations).
Just tap it and then choose what exactly you want to enable.
The Santa package in Waze doesn’t require installing a new version of the application, as the update takes place server-side, so you should just see the new option after launching the navigation solution. If it doesn’t show up, then a restart should activate the new entry in the main menu.
In the meantime, Waze has a lot to fix, especially on CarPlay. Users are still complaining of an audio nightmare when Waze is running, as the app takes over the volume controls and makes it impossible to adjust the level of phone calls and playing music. Waze is yet to acknowledge this problem, so we have no clue if a fix is coming or not.