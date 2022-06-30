Waze Joins Forces With Netflix to Refresh the Navigation App, Sort Of

Waze continues to be the preferred navigation app for millions of users out there, and given it’s summertime and lots of drivers end up hitting the road to leave on vacation, it goes without saying this is pretty much the right moment for special-edition updates.
In fact, Waze has been rolling out special moods, car icons, and navigation voices for quite some time, but in a recent announcement, the Google-owned company promises something truly special.
Waze has joined forces with Netflix to provide users with content inspired by “The Sea Beast,” the new Netflix movie that will go live in July.
If you’ve been keeping track of the previous special-edition partnerships announced by Waze, you probably know already that they always include new moods that you can configure in the app, new car icons, and navigation voices to provide guidance while you navigate.
First of all, you’re getting three new moods that can be enabled from the Waze settings screen. They are called Blue, Red, and Yellow, and they are available only as long as The Sea Beast content is live in the application – when the limited-time content is removed, your Waze settings return to the original configuration.
Then, there’s a new vehicle icon called Lifeboat, but keep in mind this is how your vehicle is displayed on the map, so it’s not visible to others.
And last but not least, the partnership is bringing two navigation voices called Maisie and Blue, both of which will provide instructions on how to reach a defined destination. Needless to say, the navigation is only available in English, though the content can also be enabled worldwide – however, if you want to use the navigation voice in a language other than English, this is not possible.
Waze hasn’t revealed the date when the content would be removed, but the company does emphasize it would only be available for a limited time.
