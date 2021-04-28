Waze Joins Forces with Another City for Real-Time Traffic Information

Waze is currently the preferred choice for millions of drivers out there when it comes to navigation software, pretty much because it’s the only application that relies on crowdsourcing and can therefore provide users with accurate real-time traffic reports.
And this feature is what caught the attention of authorities in Calgary, Canada as well, as they decided to sign a partnership with Waze that would allow a more straightforward exchange of information going forward.
More specifically, the City’s Traffic Management Center (also called TMC) will keep an eye on what’s happening on Waze and collect information like accidents and other hazards. So in theory, the authorities would be able to take more effective measures to improve the traffic across the city based on the reports submitted by drivers themselves.
In exchange, Waze will receive advanced notice of road construction, closures, and detours, but also real-time traffic data collected by TMC’s monitoring systems, cameras, and sensors.
Needless to say, this is a welcome partnership, especially because the final goal is to improve the traffic conditions for drivers in the city. And through this new collaboration, the Google-owned app can become even more accurate, as the local officials will provide information in advance, especially in case of emergencies.
“The Waze map evolves in real-time with every driver and data point it receives, promoting safer roads and sharing more knowledge with drivers about potential delays to their commutes. The app is updated during emergencies, such as major weather events, to provide up-to-date information on road closures and hazards to help keep drivers safe,” the Calgary officials said.
As everybody knows already, Waze is available on both iPhone and Android, but at the same time, it can also be used in the car on systems like Android Auto and CarPlay, as long as the vehicle comes with a head unit supporting these features.
