Waze Is Getting Ready for World Cup 2022 With a New Special Update

World Cup 2022’s kickoff is just around the corner, and needless to say, football fans around the world are super-thrilled to finally be able to watch some good matches after such a long time of global craze.
While only 32 countries have qualified for the Qatar tournament, football is a sport that brings together people from all over the world. So beginning November 20, expect everybody to talk about what’s happening In Qatar.
Waze itself is getting ready for the football frenzy with a special update. As per the company’s typical approach, the application is being updated with new moods, navigation voices, and car icons to celebrate the World Cup.
Probably the coolest thing in the update is the addition of a navigation voice powered by Luva de Pedreiro. If you’re not a football fan, you probably have no idea who he is, but if you are, you’ll most likely love this Waze update.
Luva de Pedreiro is one of the most popular football commentators in Brazil, but his fame has now reached other regions as well. However, his Waze content will be aimed at users in his home country, while everybody else will get a generic commentator voice to power the navigation experience.
The update also includes a so-called Automoball, which is a special car icon that is specifically designed to celebrate the football tournament. And when it comes to moods, the big release this time comes down to designs specifically aimed at the 32 countries that are part of the World Cup – keep in mind that the moods are also visible by other Waze drivers on the road, so using your favorite country is a great way to express your support during the tournament.
The navigation voice is available in English, French, and Spanish, while all the other goodies included in the update can be used by users from all over the world.
