Waze Is Getting a Santa Claus Update With New Navigation Options

The holiday season is upon us, so it’s just the right moment for companies out there to come up with goodies supposed to prepare their apps for Christmas.
As one of the most popular navigation apps, Waze is also getting festive, and this time, the Christmas update includes Santa Claus goodies that users are going to love.
First and foremost, the new update includes two new navigation voices, and to be honest, they aren’t necessarily such a big surprise. The first one is Santa Claus, so you can get a holly jolly voice to guide you toward your destination. Needless to say, driving with Santa as a co-pilot is quite an entertaining experience, though it’s important to keep in mind this option will only be available for a limited time.
The second new voice that is being added as part of this update belongs to Mrs. Claus.
In addition, the Christmas update for Waze users includes four different moods – these are visible to the other users on the road, and they include Santa, Mrs. Claus, Naughty, and Nice.
And last but not least, if you’re into custom car icons, this new release comes with great news on this front. Waze now allows users to enable Santa’s Sleigh or Mrs. Claus’ C-Wagon as the vehicle icon – as compared to moods, the vehicle icon is only visible to the user who is running the app on the mobile device or on Android Auto or CarPlay.
Now the bad news. The new navigation voices are only available in some regions for obvious reasons. For instance, Mrs. Claus can only be used in English U.S., while Santa Claus can be enabled in English, French, and Spanish. All the other goodies can be activated in pretty much any other region.
The Santa update will be available for a limited time only, with your previous settings to be restored after Christmas.
