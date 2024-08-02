Waze Gets Another Long Overdue Feature for Android and iPhone Users

The Waze team has been quite busy lately, as the Google-owned company seems more committed than ever to improving navigation and the experience with the app on all supported platforms.
The major update announced in April, which includes speed bump warnings, sharp curve notifications, and improved roundabout navigation, significantly refreshed the Waze feature lineup, confirming its focus on making every route more predictable and convenient.
All these features also improved Waze on Android Auto and CarPlay, but Google knows that not everybody uses the application with a phone mirroring system. This is why Waze must get better on mobile devices, and a new update announced this week is specifically aimed at Android and iPhone owners.
Waze is getting support for lock screen navigation, meaning that the app can now offer turn-by-turn guidance, real-time traffic updates, and hazard alerts on a locked phone. If you used Google Maps with this feature, you probably know how it works, as the application shows the most important navigation instructions directly on the lock screen.
If you keep the phone locked, Google Maps updates the information in real time, so you always see up-to-date data, like the next turn you must make to follow the suggested route. Waze upgrades the experience with hazard alerts, so if your route includes a speed trap or a pothole, you'll see a notification on the screen if your phone is locked.
The new feature will start rolling out to Android devices this month, while Apple users will get it on their iPhones this coming fall. The search giant did not share more specifics, but iPhone users will probably receive the new feature shortly after Apple takes the wraps off the new-generation smartphones, as Google wants to make sure it works properly on all supported models.
Meanwhile, Waze is certainly refining its feature lineup, and the addition of more notifications upgrades its main focus of making every journey more convenient for drivers. However, Google unexpectedly improved both Google Maps and Waze with features borrowed from each other, somehow bringing the two apps in sync and eventually building a similar set of navigation features.
Google Maps remains the more advanced offering, since it also includes features for world exploration, reviews, and business information, but the addition of incident reporting on all platforms, and Google insisting on it with every occasion, make many people wonder if Waze still has a place in its long-term strategy.
Lock screen navigation is an easy way to drive to a destination without keeping the screen turned on during the journey. The application keeps you up-to-date with the most critical information, and you can always launch the full app with a tap on the notification. The feature comes in handy, particularly on familiar routes where you don't need more detailed guidance.
