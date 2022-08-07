Waze Forgets It’s a Google App, No Longer Feels at Home on Android Auto

Say what you want about navigation apps, but nobody can deny that right now, Google Maps and Waze are the most popular options when it comes to reaching a destination not only more convenient but also faster.
The same thing on Android Auto, as both Google Maps and Waze are part of the modern arsenal of drivers out there, either for their daily commutes or when leaving on longer journeys.
But lately, both apps have been struggling to run properly on Android Auto, hitting all kinds of errors that more or less pushed users to search for alternatives.
The latest to do this is Waze, as the app has apparently forgotten it belongs to Google, so it’s no longer feeling at home on Android Auto.
Starting June this year, Waze is occasionally hitting a black screen in some cars, with the app no longer being able to load the map and therefore provide the step-by-step navigation that so many users need.
Several users have already confirmed the problem in posts on Google’s forums, and Google actually revealed it would start looking into all these reports a few weeks ago.
In every single case, Waze just loads to a black screen, and the typical fixes, which include here relaunching the app, reconnecting the device to the head unit, and even reinstalling Waze, don’t seem to make any difference.
On the other hand, what brought things back to normal for some users was a downgrade to an earlier version of Android Auto. This seems to suggest that an update released by Google for Android Auto is the one to blame for the whole thing, though right now, no confirmation in this regard is available.
If you too are struggling with Waze on Android Auto, maybe a downgrade is worth trying as well. You can find all the previous versions of the app on this page.
