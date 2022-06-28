Waze Announces Tour de France Partnership to Minimize Impact on Traffic

Waze is already one of the best navigation apps across the world, helping drivers find a faster route in crowded regions, but now the company wants to push things to the next level during this year’s edition of Tour de France.
Waze has signed a three-year partnership and sponsorship deal with Tour de France, so the app will provide more accurate information to drivers when the cycling even takes place July 1 – 24.
More specifically, the partnership comes down to three different benefits.
First of all, Tour de France will join the Waze Global Event Partner program, which means partners will be able to see information offered by the app and provided by drivers on local traffic, including slow-down details.
Then, thanks to the collaboration, Waze will empower map editors with the necessary tools to cover no more, no less than 4,000 km, so they will always update the maps with information on road closures, temporary parking lots, and live traffic speeds.
And last but not least, Waze is becoming a sponsor of the event, so you’ll see the name of the app on four safety vehicles and a guest car.
“Waze will also become an official event sponsor, supporting logistics and branding four safety vehicles and a guest car in the Tour’s famous ‘caravan’: a procession of vehicles that precedes the riders onto the track at each stage, from Copenhagen to Paris and from Paris to the Super Planche des Belles Filles,” the company announced today.
Needless to say, while Waze will provide detailed traffic information during this year’s Tour de France, Google Maps will also benefit from the partnership, as it imports some traffic data from its Google-owned sibling. In other words, if you’re using Google Maps for navigation, you should still be able to see how awful the traffic is in a region where the cycling event takes place.
Tour de France starts on July 1 and ends on July 24 with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris.
More specifically, the partnership comes down to three different benefits.
First of all, Tour de France will join the Waze Global Event Partner program, which means partners will be able to see information offered by the app and provided by drivers on local traffic, including slow-down details.
Then, thanks to the collaboration, Waze will empower map editors with the necessary tools to cover no more, no less than 4,000 km, so they will always update the maps with information on road closures, temporary parking lots, and live traffic speeds.
And last but not least, Waze is becoming a sponsor of the event, so you’ll see the name of the app on four safety vehicles and a guest car.
“Waze will also become an official event sponsor, supporting logistics and branding four safety vehicles and a guest car in the Tour’s famous ‘caravan’: a procession of vehicles that precedes the riders onto the track at each stage, from Copenhagen to Paris and from Paris to the Super Planche des Belles Filles,” the company announced today.
Needless to say, while Waze will provide detailed traffic information during this year’s Tour de France, Google Maps will also benefit from the partnership, as it imports some traffic data from its Google-owned sibling. In other words, if you’re using Google Maps for navigation, you should still be able to see how awful the traffic is in a region where the cycling event takes place.
Tour de France starts on July 1 and ends on July 24 with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris.