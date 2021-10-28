Waze Algorithm Error Makes the App Send Drivers Far Out of Their Way

More on this:

1 New Waze Update Launches for iPhone and CarPlay, Hopefully With Good News

2 Why the Google Maps and Waze Speed Is Different from the One on the Dashboard

3 Google Maps Rival Gets Waze-Inspired Features on CarPlay

4 Why Navigation Apps Like Google Maps and Waze Sometimes Route You Into a Traffic Jam

5 Waze Is About to Get the Visual Update So Many Users Want