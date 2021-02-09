Waze Acting Up on Android Auto and CarPlay with No Fix on the Radar

One-Owner Airbus H120 Comes with Very Low Hours, $1 Million Selling Price

We have reached out to the Waze team for more information on this and will post a follow-up if we hear back. As a Google-owned app, Waze is obviously available pretty much everywhere, both on mobile devices and in the car. But not everything is just milk and honey, and Android Auto and CarPlay users certainly know this very well.One of the most recent struggles with Waze seems to be impacting both Android Auto and CarPlay, causing the car icon due to be replaced with a blue dot, while the app occasionally loses tracking and fails to properly locate users on the map.I encountered this problem on CarPlay with the latest Waze version, and several other users confirmed in this reddit thread they’re hitting the same glitch in their cars too. But more surprisingly, Android Auto seems to be impacted as well, and again the latest version is said to be the culprit.On my iPhone, the whole thing happens with the latest version of Waze – this is 4.70 (released in late January).“Closed Waze, restarted phone and working again... There was an update on Waze at the start of the month that went a little wonky I think - not sure when there was an android update,” one user explains, confirming the same problems on an iPhone XR.For the time being, the problem is yet to be acknowledged, so nobody knows for sure if a fix is being developed or not. However, there’s not much you can do on an iPhone if Waze isn’t working properly, while on Android Auto , users can theoretically downgrade to an earlier release if they’re certain the latest version is the one causing the problems.We have reached out to the Waze team for more information on this and will post a follow-up if we hear back.