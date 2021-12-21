Waymo Answers Some Questions About Hitting a Pedestrian in San Francisco

5 Robotaxis Are Finally Available in California Thanks to Waymo and Cruise

Waymo already disclosed that the vehicle that struck a pedestrian in San Francisco on December 15 was not being driven autonomously. However, we wanted to clarify other aspects of the crash. While it is still investigating what happened, Waymo answered all our questions. 8 photos



According to the company, it left the headquarters in manual mode and was that way for over an hour. It was when the EV reached Haight Street, midblock between Webster Street and Buchanan Street, that everything happened.



We also asked if Waymo had any idea why



According to the autonomous driving tech company, having “a pedestrian wearing dark clothes at night standing in the road behind the bright lights from a vehicle passing in the opposite direction was very challenging.” It would make perfect sense if we were talking about a Tesla and its exclusive camera-based detection system, but we thought that the I-PACE also had radar for that goal. Waymo also added



Finally, we wanted to learn if the pedestrian hit by the EV is ok. According to







