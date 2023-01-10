Waterford Is a Gorgeous Gooseneck Tiny House That Packs Everything a Family Needs

Moving into a tiny home doesn't have to mean giving up modern conveniences. If you think of small, movable habitats, "comfort" might not be the first word that comes to mind, but in most cases, these homes incorporate clever design features that make them feel much bigger than they really are.
More and more people are embracing the idea that "less is more," realizing that they don't necessarily need a 2,000-sq-ft (186-sq-meter) home to live happily. As a result, many decide to downsize into tiny houses on wheels that not only allow them to travel whenever and wherever they like but also provide all the comforts of a traditional home.
Waterford is one of those tinies that doesn't feel small at all. This beautiful unit comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, a light-filled living room, a nice bathroom, and a spacious loft with two unique sleeping areas! Waterford was designed by the Tiny House Building Company. Over the years, the Virginia-based builder has created numerous functional tiny homes that stand the test of time.
compact units that are ideal for weekend getaways, as well as larger dwellings that are designed to function as permanent residences or vacation homes. Waterford is one of their popular models. The unit measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length, and it's 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide.
What makes this tiny house stand out is its ingenious layout that includes a gooseneck loft divided into two sections that function as bedrooms. The main bedroom includes a queen-size bed, a small table, and a large open closet that allows people to hang their clothes and store away different items. There's plenty of headroom, so people can stand up and walk around the bed with no problems.
The second bedroom doesn't offer as much headroom, and it's also slightly smaller. This one is perfect for the kids. It has enough space for a twin-size bed, and it features a skylight above that lets natural light come inside. People can even put another bed there if they want.
As you might've guessed, the kitchen is placed right next to the living room. This area comes with everything a small family could possibly need. It has all the necessary appliances, including a large farmhouse-style stainless steel sink, a full-size refrigerator, and a two-burner induction cooktop. It also has a convection microwave and a dishwasher.
You can also find numerous cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage space. The kitchen has generous granite countertops and a flip-up table that can either function as a dining table or as a small workspace. A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which features an interesting setup as well.
Other features included in this tiny home are a propane tankless water heater and a mini-split AC unit. On the outside, Waterford seems to be quite simple. The house has a grey board and batten siding and a pearl gray metal roof that contrast its vibrant, amenity-rich interior.
The price for this gooseneck tiny house starts at $94,850. However, keep in mind that each model created by the Tiny House Building Company can be completely tailored to the owner's tastes. Therefore, pricing for Waterford might go up or down, depending on the options chosen. People can select the materials used, the finishes, and the appliances included. It all depends on each individual's needs and preferences.
