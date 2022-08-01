Watching a Super-Dirty Ford F-150 Getting Full Detailing Is Oddly Satisfying

Dirty cars are nothing new, as not everybody knows how to treat a four-wheel companion. In fact, when it comes to the ignorance humanity can sometimes express towards the automotive world, a dirty interior is probably the best thing to happen to a car.
Just think of those classic cars that are abandoned under the clear sky for absolutely no reason, so you’ll understand how important it is to treat a vehicle just the way it deserves to be treated.
The Ford F-150 that you see in this video is actually a muddy farm truck that has ended up becoming quite a disaster. Sure, you can’t blame the driver for actually putting the pickup to work, but as you can see in the video shared recently by Stauffer Garage, the interior looks, well, messy.
Here’s where the magic of car detailing comes to the rescue.
It’s not a secret that a professional job can do wonders, and in the case of this F-150, this is precisely what’s happening. We’re not going to provide any spoilers because you’re here for the video, but let us tell you one thing: making this Ford F-150 shine like a new truck once again isn’t by any means an easy business.
The video itself has 37 minutes, but you can imagine the detailing work itself actually took much longer. The process involved plenty of professional cleaning products, including a headlight restoration kit, carpet treatment, special brushes, and so on.
Needless to say, if you’re thinking of doing the same on your own, this is totally possible, as long as you have the tools and the products needed for the job. But on the other hand, this is the reason professional detailing exists in the first place, as it often helps turn a complete wreck into a new car in a matter of hours.
The Ford F-150 that you see in this video is actually a muddy farm truck that has ended up becoming quite a disaster. Sure, you can’t blame the driver for actually putting the pickup to work, but as you can see in the video shared recently by Stauffer Garage, the interior looks, well, messy.
Here’s where the magic of car detailing comes to the rescue.
It’s not a secret that a professional job can do wonders, and in the case of this F-150, this is precisely what’s happening. We’re not going to provide any spoilers because you’re here for the video, but let us tell you one thing: making this Ford F-150 shine like a new truck once again isn’t by any means an easy business.
The video itself has 37 minutes, but you can imagine the detailing work itself actually took much longer. The process involved plenty of professional cleaning products, including a headlight restoration kit, carpet treatment, special brushes, and so on.
Needless to say, if you’re thinking of doing the same on your own, this is totally possible, as long as you have the tools and the products needed for the job. But on the other hand, this is the reason professional detailing exists in the first place, as it often helps turn a complete wreck into a new car in a matter of hours.