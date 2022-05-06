Watch Unsuspecting Atlanta Teacher Getting a Free Ford F-150 Lightning on the Ellen Show

Around 200,000 reservation holders are waiting to convert their reservations into orders for the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. For some, it might take years until this happens, but a lucky Atlanta teacher got himself in front of the line without even reserving the truck.
Michael Bonner got one brand new Ford F-150 Lightning as a gift on Ellen DeGeneres’s The Ellen Show, supposedly to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. Michael was invited on the stage to play a fun game named Blindfolded Musical Chairs and he played along, as this was not his first appearance in the show. He had no idea that the game was actually a set-up to reward him with a brand-new Ford F-150 Lightning. You can see in the video below how blindfolded Michael Bonner dances before the music stops and he finds himself alone on the stage.
Then the Lightning strikes, as Jim Farley himself would’ve said it if he was present. The very generous gift stunned Michael Bonner, as the F-150 Lightning is probably one of the coolest rides in the U.S. now and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. The words can poorly describe what was going on, so we suggest you just watch the heart-melting moments on video.
As for the truck itself, a quick glimpse at the charging port door reveals a Lariat embossing. This has a starting price of $67,474 with the standard battery or $78,000 with the extended range battery. We have no idea about the extras on this particular example, and we’re not even sure that this is the exact truck Michael Bonner will get. That’s because in a message thanking Jim Farley for the gift, the Atlanta teacher says he “can’t wait to see his F-150 Lightning” which implies he didn’t get it yet.
The nice PR stunt that Ford pulled off might probably make some people dream, while others already got furious, as we’ve found reading the comments to Jim Farley’s tweet. Many believe this is just a way to promote the new electric truck on national television, although we’d argue Ford can’t keep up with the demand for the truck as it is, without splashing the waters.
Love this! ???? Enjoy your Lightning, @MichaelBonner_ ! https://t.co/hQ7LsHvGFg— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 3, 2022