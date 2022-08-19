Watch Unbreakable Volkswagen Golf R Driving With a Crushed Roof as if Nothing Happened

Carmakers must strike a delicate balance between making their vehicles as light as possible while still being strong enough to withstand a crash. A Golf R driving with a crashed roof shows that maybe Volkswagen didn’t get it quite right with the roof strength in this case. Nevertheless, the car is still drivable.
The viral video of a Volkswagen Golf R driving in Vic, Catalonia (Spain), with a crushed roof, has started a polemic about how strong a car’s roof needs to be. The images show the car with a deep longitudinal notch where the roof collapsed, probably after a falling tree impacted the car. Of course, such a badly damaged vehicle should not drive on its own, and this is even more of a problem in Europe, where the video was shot. But beyond the state of the car, it’s interesting how deformed the roof is.
As you can see in the video, the sagged roof almost meets the metal real estate of the tailgate, as if no structural element was used to reinforce the top. This is interesting as we know from other falling-tree incidents that a Tesla, for instance, can support a tree’s weight without its roof collapsing entirely. This might paint a bleak image of European cars’ safety. Of course, this might be a Golf R thing, considering that Volkswagen probably aimed to lower its gravity center for a more sporty road holding.
But, on the other hand, it might be more to this video than just having fun watching it. We know that crash tests in the U.S. include a roof strength test. Simply having to go through such a test encourages carmakers to strengthen the roof of their vehicles because they don’t want to look bad if the test fails. There is no such test in the Euro NCAP book and not even a roof strength regulation for light vehicles in Europe. This might prompt some carmakers to skimp on safety, especially when this allows them to save weight in a performance vehicle.
About the Volkswagen Golf R in the video, this is probably unrepairable, or at least not economically viable to repair at standards. Besides the roof, it most likely has damages to other structural elements, as well as suspension. The fact that it can still drive under its own power is remarkable, though. Hopefully, the one behind the wheel did not run into the police. However, the plate numbers are perfectly readable in the video, which should help identify him.
As you can see in the video, the sagged roof almost meets the metal real estate of the tailgate, as if no structural element was used to reinforce the top. This is interesting as we know from other falling-tree incidents that a Tesla, for instance, can support a tree’s weight without its roof collapsing entirely. This might paint a bleak image of European cars’ safety. Of course, this might be a Golf R thing, considering that Volkswagen probably aimed to lower its gravity center for a more sporty road holding.
But, on the other hand, it might be more to this video than just having fun watching it. We know that crash tests in the U.S. include a roof strength test. Simply having to go through such a test encourages carmakers to strengthen the roof of their vehicles because they don’t want to look bad if the test fails. There is no such test in the Euro NCAP book and not even a roof strength regulation for light vehicles in Europe. This might prompt some carmakers to skimp on safety, especially when this allows them to save weight in a performance vehicle.
About the Volkswagen Golf R in the video, this is probably unrepairable, or at least not economically viable to repair at standards. Besides the roof, it most likely has damages to other structural elements, as well as suspension. The fact that it can still drive under its own power is remarkable, though. Hopefully, the one behind the wheel did not run into the police. However, the plate numbers are perfectly readable in the video, which should help identify him.