Watch This Ionity Charging Station Being ICEd to Death by Two Drunk Men

In a recent incident filmed at an Ionity charging station in Croatia (Eastern Europe), two drunk men mock charging their Kia Sportage ICE car and eventually manage to break the stall altogether.
Blocking an EV charging station with an ICE car is a common incident usually known as ICE-ing. It might seem like it’s a joke and that no harm is done, but charging stations are valuable resources for drivers of electric vehicles, and denying them access to these stations might leave a family stranded with no battery when there are no alternatives.
This time the harm is obvious and yet the police response is quite strange. We assume being Eastern Europe justifies the attitude, but it sure paints a bleak picture of how the Police handle EV charger incidents in this part of the world.
The video was recorded by a Model 3’s Sentry Mode camera system while charging at the Ionity station. It starts with the moment a car approaches the station and two individuals get off it to play with the Ionity charger. They decided it would be fun to mock charging their ICE car, so they fiddle with the receptacle and try to stick it into the fuel tank.
After some struggling with the charging cable, they succeed so it’s time to coal-roll the charging stall. This is a bit of mockery as well, as the car seems to be gasoline-powered, and what goes out the exhaust is mainly water vapors. At this time the passengers in the Tesla decided to call the police and announce one of the Ionity charger stalls is being damaged.
The answer they got astounded them, as the guy at the other end of the line replied with a “What can we do about it?” before ending the call. Fortunately, the two drunk men decided they had enough by that time and left the station. Unfortunately, the same Ionity charging stall abused by the two drunk fellows was listed as broken the very next day.
Perhaps it won’t be long before we’ll see Europeans taking extreme measures to protect their charging stations. One good example is the strange direction Tesla took in China.
Perhaps it won’t be long before we’ll see Europeans taking extreme measures to protect their charging stations. One good example is the strange direction Tesla took in China.