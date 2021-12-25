Watch This Extremely Rare Iso Grifo Get Its Chevy V8 Cleaned With Dry Ice

One of a handful of Italian cars with American power, the Iso Grifo is a rare gem of the 1960s. Only 413 were built (and not all of them survived) and they're not as famous as the Ferraris and Lamborghinis of the era, but they're still winning beauty contests 50 years since they left the factory.
This metallic gray Grifo is one of those Concours-winning classics. And even though it looks fantastic for a car built more than four decades ago, it went through a complex cleaning and detailing process. Just in case it needs to be paraded at a national classic car meeting again. And the good news is that we get to see how it's done thanks to YouTube's "I AM Detailing."
While it appears to be in pristine condition from a distance, the Grifo has a somewhat dirty engine. Something normal for a vehicle that runs and drives. But even though the engine bay is cleaner than your average daily driver, it gets dry ice cleaning for that sparkling perfect finish. I'm pretty sure this V8 hasn't been this clean since the day it left the factory.
With the Chevy small-block clean as a whistle, the guys at the shop proceed to make some paint corrections. Say what? The metallic gray paint looks spotless right? Well, let's say that Concours juries are picky so the fine scratches and the small chips have to go.
A few hours polishing, wiping, wet sanding, and buffing later and the Iso Grifo is ready for the finishing touches. In this case, a layer of ceramic coating. The final result is absolutely breathtaking and an example of how a rare and expensive classic car should look like.
So what makes the Iso Grifo such a sought-after classic? Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and put together by Giotto Bizzarrini, the Grifo combines some of the best things that the 1960s had to offer: Italian styling and luxury with high-performance American engines.
The Grifo was originally fitted with a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) Chevrolet V8 engine, but Iso added a larger, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block later in the car's life. Only 90 of the total 413 Grifos were fitted with the latter.
Speaking of rarity, this specific Grifo is part of the Series II line, of which only 23 were built. It doesn't get any rarer than this unless you go for a Grifo Targa, built in just 14 examples. But you can learn more about this outstanding classic from our comprehensive coverstory.
While it appears to be in pristine condition from a distance, the Grifo has a somewhat dirty engine. Something normal for a vehicle that runs and drives. But even though the engine bay is cleaner than your average daily driver, it gets dry ice cleaning for that sparkling perfect finish. I'm pretty sure this V8 hasn't been this clean since the day it left the factory.
With the Chevy small-block clean as a whistle, the guys at the shop proceed to make some paint corrections. Say what? The metallic gray paint looks spotless right? Well, let's say that Concours juries are picky so the fine scratches and the small chips have to go.
A few hours polishing, wiping, wet sanding, and buffing later and the Iso Grifo is ready for the finishing touches. In this case, a layer of ceramic coating. The final result is absolutely breathtaking and an example of how a rare and expensive classic car should look like.
So what makes the Iso Grifo such a sought-after classic? Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and put together by Giotto Bizzarrini, the Grifo combines some of the best things that the 1960s had to offer: Italian styling and luxury with high-performance American engines.
The Grifo was originally fitted with a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) Chevrolet V8 engine, but Iso added a larger, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block later in the car's life. Only 90 of the total 413 Grifos were fitted with the latter.
Speaking of rarity, this specific Grifo is part of the Series II line, of which only 23 were built. It doesn't get any rarer than this unless you go for a Grifo Targa, built in just 14 examples. But you can learn more about this outstanding classic from our comprehensive coverstory.