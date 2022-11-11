Watch: Thieves Steal Corvette Wheel in Less Than 60 Seconds, Then Make a Stupid Mistake

Thieves have gotten so bold lately that they don’t even wait for the night to hide their nefarious activities. A gang of three also shows impressive skills, stealing a Chevy Corvette wheel in less than 60 seconds from arriving to disappearing. Everything was caught on camera by a Tesla nearby.
The crime took place in the middle of the day in Southlake, Texas. On November 3, at around 1:39 pm local time, a black Dodge Charger parked next to a white Corvette in what appears to be an almost empty parking lot. Two individuals wearing masks emerge from the car with the right tools to jack up the Vette and zip off the lug nuts. They looked like they had done this countless times before because they had the coordinated moves of a NASCAR pit crew.
Although the video is without sound, we see the hazard lights flashing on the Corvette, a sure sign that the alarm went off. Nevertheless, the job is almost done by this point, and the third masked individual exits the car and grabs the wheel to store it in the trunk. This guy must not have been with the team for a long time because he breaks the choreography. The thieves were almost ready to drive off when they remembered that the jack was still attached to the poor Vette.
Although the thieves were careful enough to wear masks, none of them thought to mask the license plate of the Dodge Charger. They were incredibly stupid, or the car was stolen, and they didn’t care. In this case, there are few chances that the police could identify them based on the license plate number.
The finishing touch is put around 40 seconds into the video when one of the thieves places a wood block under the disabled Corvette. Out of courtesy, we suspect. What’s amazing is that the whole video only lasts 59 seconds, showing that practice makes it perfect. As for the Corvette owner, they will surely remember the day, considering that the police evaluated the stolen wheel at around $700.
Although the video is without sound, we see the hazard lights flashing on the Corvette, a sure sign that the alarm went off. Nevertheless, the job is almost done by this point, and the third masked individual exits the car and grabs the wheel to store it in the trunk. This guy must not have been with the team for a long time because he breaks the choreography. The thieves were almost ready to drive off when they remembered that the jack was still attached to the poor Vette.
Although the thieves were careful enough to wear masks, none of them thought to mask the license plate of the Dodge Charger. They were incredibly stupid, or the car was stolen, and they didn’t care. In this case, there are few chances that the police could identify them based on the license plate number.
The finishing touch is put around 40 seconds into the video when one of the thieves places a wood block under the disabled Corvette. Out of courtesy, we suspect. What’s amazing is that the whole video only lasts 59 seconds, showing that practice makes it perfect. As for the Corvette owner, they will surely remember the day, considering that the police evaluated the stolen wheel at around $700.