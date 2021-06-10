Watch the Shocking Onboard Footage of a Horrendous Ferrari 458 Crash

There’s nothing like taking a supercar out on a racetrack to enjoy its amazing acceleration and cornering ability. Naturally, there are levels to this, and you should never go all out unless you’ve got the skill set always to keep the car in check. Unfortunately, some crashes can be considered unavoidable, and this one might be one of them.
This incident took place at the Circuito del Jarama, in Spain near Madrid, and onboard footage provided by Supercar.Fails shows the final moments in the life of this Ferrari 458, as it seemingly failed to brake for a turn at very high speed. Thankfully both the driver and the passenger managed to walk away.
We obviously can’t rule out driver error, but it’s unlikely that they simply forgot where the brake pedal was. It really does look like a classic case of brake failure. To watch the clip, you must swipe past the initial static image in the embedded Instagram link at the bottom of the text.
The image itself, however, shows the aftermath of the crash. You can see the crumpled bodywork of the 458 Italia, along with a piece of a side airbag hanging out. The car is upside down because the impact sent it flying through the air. It’s a bit jarring, so viewer discretion is definitely advised.
We can tell the driver pretty much had the acceleration floored, at least for most of that main straight. As the Italian exotic approaches the turn, the driver lifts off the throttle, yet the vehicle doesn’t seem to decelerate all that much. We also hear multiple downshifts, which can help but not much—certainly not at that speed and not that late into the turn.
The moral of the story is clearly one of caution. Make sure to have your brakes checked before track days and once you do get out on the track, try to get your brakes and tires up to temperature before attempting a fast lap.
